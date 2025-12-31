aPriori Price Today

The live aPriori (APR) price today is $ 0.1212, with a 1.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current APR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1212 per APR.

aPriori currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- APR. During the last 24 hours, APR traded between $ 0.12101 (low) and $ 0.12863 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, APR moved -2.96% in the last hour and +4.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 87.11K.

aPriori (APR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 87.11K$ 87.11K $ 87.11K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 121.20M$ 121.20M $ 121.20M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of aPriori is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 87.11K. The circulating supply of APR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.20M.