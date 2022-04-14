PEPPA (PEPPA) Information

What is the project about?

All jokes aside, here is a rough sketch of $PEPPA path ahead. We dont wan’t to give everything away on day 1, Expect a lot of the surprises along the way ;)

The most adorable and hilarious meme coin in the ERC blockchain. In this whimsical adventure, you'll laugh, squeal, and invest! An astounding 100% of the tokens jumped into the muddy puddle of the liquidity pool, while LP tokens took a delightful dip in the burn bin. And guess what? The contract itself has been renounced, leaving no trace of piggy business! 19.5% worth $166,000 has been bought by $PEPPA and sent to Binance wallet 12, patiently waiting for future adventures #WINK # BINANCE