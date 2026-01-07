PERPY (PERPY) Tokenomics
PERPY (PERPY) Information
This memecoin follows a fictional perpetual futures trader who lost everything on a failed short position and now seeks redemption through memecoin trading. The token serves as a community-driven digital asset combining relatable trading narratives with speculative culture. It offers trading utility on decentralized exchanges, community governance, and social engagement rewards. The project targets crypto traders and memecoin enthusiasts who appreciate self-aware, story-driven tokens that acknowledge both market risks and entertainment value while building authentic community connections.
PERPY (PERPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PERPY (PERPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PERPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PERPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
