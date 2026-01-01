Pfizer xStock Price Today

The live Pfizer xStock (PFEX) price today is $ 25.38, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current PFEX to USD conversion rate is $ 25.38 per PFEX.

Pfizer xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 650,973, with a circulating supply of 25.64K PFEX. During the last 24 hours, PFEX traded between $ 25.04 (low) and $ 25.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.8, while the all-time low was $ 23.71.

In short-term performance, PFEX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pfizer xStock (PFEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 650.97K$ 650.97K $ 650.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.58M$ 42.58M $ 42.58M Circulation Supply 25.64K 25.64K 25.64K Total Supply 1,677,503.270574758 1,677,503.270574758 1,677,503.270574758

