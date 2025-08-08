PickleCharts Token Price (PCC)
PickleCharts Token (PCC) is currently trading at 0.00601946 USD with a market cap of $ 86.24K USD. PCC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PCC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PCC price information.
During today, the price change of PickleCharts Token to USD was $ -0.000762801412667903.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PickleCharts Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PickleCharts Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PickleCharts Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000762801412667903
|-11.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PickleCharts Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.46%
-11.24%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PickleCharts Token (PCC) is the native utility token powering Pickle Charts, a revolutionary DeFi trading platform designed to solve critical challenges in decentralized finance. Built on Binance Smart Chain with a fixed supply of 20 million tokens, PCC features enterprise-grade security with a 9.6/10 security score and 98% bot protection effectiveness. The platform combines real-time honeypot detection with 99.7% accuracy, comprehensive token analytics, interactive wallet bubble maps, and advanced security tools. PCC employs a deflationary tokenomics model with a 3% tax on LP sells only, automatically distributing rewards to stakers while burning tokens to reduce supply. The project features professional 2-year team vesting, anti-bot protection mechanisms, and multiple utility layers including premium platform access, enhanced analytics, token promotion opportunities, and roadmap participation for involved users.
