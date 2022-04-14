PinEye (PINEYE) Information

PinEye is a platform with an Ecosystem to empower individuals by helping them discover and unlock their full potential.

PinEye word got derived from Pineal Gland known as third-eye. One of the major Chakra in human bodies. Concept of that, comes from being enrich in both aspects of humans life, Financial & Mindset.

Therefore PinEye aims to create an All-in-One ecosystem combination of Gaming, Social Trading, Academy (Learn To Earn) , Staking, NFT, Web.3 and Charity. To achieve the biggest interactive community in the PinEye School of Life.