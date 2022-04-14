PiP (PIP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PiP (PIP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PiP (PIP) Information PiP is the liquid mascot of the HyperLiquid ecosystem. Although PiP is smol, it knows that even the tiniest PiP can create waves of change, bringing liquid vibes with a splash of playfulness. PiP, who speaks fluent Pipanese, is all about spreading joy and friendliness. Whether diving into PiP's stream of consciousness or making a splash in the crypto community, PiP embodies the essence of being hyperliquid with freshness and originality. Join PiP’s journey and let’s ride the waves together💧 Official Website: https://x.com/PipOnHL Buy PIP Now!

PiP (PIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PiP (PIP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.93M $ 10.93M $ 10.93M Total Supply: $ 786.09K $ 786.09K $ 786.09K Circulating Supply: $ 786.09K $ 786.09K $ 786.09K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.93M $ 10.93M $ 10.93M All-Time High: $ 81.08 $ 81.08 $ 81.08 All-Time Low: $ 2.83 $ 2.83 $ 2.83 Current Price: $ 13.91 $ 13.91 $ 13.91 Learn more about PiP (PIP) price

PiP (PIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PiP (PIP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PIP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PIP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PIP's tokenomics, explore PIP token's live price!

PIP Price Prediction Want to know where PIP might be heading? Our PIP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PIP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!