Welcome to PIXTEL! A pixelated, nostalgic hotel on Solana where the crypto space meets the classic charm of online hangouts. Build your room, decorate it with unique items, and explore a universe filled with iconic meme characters. Every player starts with a set of free starter items - a bed, sofa, desk, lamps, tables, and more - to design their very first space. From there, dive into the in-game shop to expand your collection and make your room truly yours, all powered by the $PIXTEL token. Random chats, shared laughs, and moments you can only experience here. No strict rules just creativity, good vibes, and chill. So jump in, get comfy, and start writing your own story!
PIXTEL (PIXTEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
PIXTEL (PIXTEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PIXTEL (PIXTEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIXTEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIXTEL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
