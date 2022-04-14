PKT (PKT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PKT (PKT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PKT (PKT) Information PKT creates an economic incentive for people to scale and maintain physical bandwidth infrastructure worldwide. PKT uses the world's first bandwidth-hard proof of work called PacketCrypt. The resulting PKT Network is a high speed, robust data network that improves data transmission speed, latency and lowers costs for access to the internet via mesh networking. PKT is growing to become the world’s largest ISP owned and operated by the people who use it. Official Website: https://pkt.cash/ Buy PKT Now!

PKT (PKT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PKT (PKT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1,46M $ 1,46M $ 1,46M Total Supply: $ 6,00B $ 6,00B $ 6,00B Circulating Supply: $ 3,63B $ 3,63B $ 3,63B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2,42M $ 2,42M $ 2,42M All-Time High: $ 0,02399605 $ 0,02399605 $ 0,02399605 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0,00040231 $ 0,00040231 $ 0,00040231 Learn more about PKT (PKT) price

PKT (PKT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PKT (PKT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PKT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PKT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PKT's tokenomics, explore PKT token's live price!

