Plata Network (PLATA) Tokenomics
Plata Network (PLATA) Information
Plata Network is a unique, pioneer project of the MultiversX blockchain (formerly Elrond Network), that merges the worlds of motorsport and blockchain technology.
The project emphasizes the use of MultiversX ESDTs (eStandard Digital Tokens), NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), SFTs (Semi-Fungible Tokens) and Staking Rewards, but also Bitcoin Ordinals and Runes, encouraging users to take their digital assets to the next level.
Furthermore, Plata Network is part of the larger MultiversX ecosystem, which supports a variety of projects and initiatives. This interconnectedness allows the project to leverage the strengths of the MultiversX community while contributing to its growth and diversity by pioneering heritage.
In summary, Plata Network represents an innovative intersection of motorsport and blockchain technology, offering users a fresh approach to digital assets.
Plata Network (PLATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Plata Network (PLATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Plata Network (PLATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Plata Network (PLATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLATA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLATA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
