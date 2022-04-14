Plazzy the dog Price Today

The live Plazzy the dog (PLAZZY) price today is $ 0.00064236, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLAZZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00064236 per PLAZZY.

Plazzy the dog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 642,362, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PLAZZY. During the last 24 hours, PLAZZY traded between $ 0.00064236 (low) and $ 0.00064236 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00079773, while the all-time low was $ 0.00021654.

In short-term performance, PLAZZY moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Plazzy the dog (PLAZZY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 642.36K$ 642.36K $ 642.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 642.36K$ 642.36K $ 642.36K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

