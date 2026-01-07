Pochita v2 (POCHITA) Tokenomics
Pochita is a female shiba inu dog 🐕 adopted by Kathy 💁🏻♀️
Kathy is the owner of Balltze
Balltze is the dog of the Cheems meme
Cheems is part of "Bonk" and "Horny Jail" memes
Bonk action inspired Bonk memecoin
Cheems (Balltze) passed away 🥺
Pochita is the new dog, Bonk's sister, alive 🥰
This community led memecoin celebrates both the newly adopted dog and the anime character that inspired its name, we are fans of both
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POCHITA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POCHITA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
