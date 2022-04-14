Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Tokenomics

USD

Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Information

Pocketnet is a decentralized social network based on the blockchain. There is no central authority or corporation. Platform is run by equal nodes on a blockchain with no centralized server. All revenue is split between node operators and content creators. Node operators stake Pocketcoin in order to mint blocks with rewards and transactions fees. Half of rewards in each block go to content creators based on ratings their content gathers from users. Read more in the article.

Official Website:
https://pocketnet.app/

Market Cap:
$ 10.31M
Total Supply:
$ 12.29M
Circulating Supply:
$ 11.42M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 11.09M
All-Time High:
$ 6.71
All-Time Low:
$ 0.096816
Current Price:
$ 0.902247
Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pocketcoin (PKOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PKOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PKOIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.