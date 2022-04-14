PoPi 4i (POPI) Information

PoPi is a music type android generating music to encourage happiness and bring victory in combat. By harnessing the power of melodic intelligence, PoPi revolutionizes gameplay with unique sound-based strategies that enhance your gaming experience and provides competitive advantages in the digital battlefield. Maximum supply will be 1 billion PoPi tokens.

[+] Allows for lyric research which could generate bonuses in game Enables minting of exclusive song NFTs based on discovered lyrics Unlock rare musical patterns for enhanced gameplay advantages Expand your influence as the PoPi ecosystem continues to evolve