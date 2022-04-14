PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) Tokenomics
Healthcare spending is growing every year, and treatment plans for life-altering diseases such as cancer are still a shot in the dark. Patients are treated with different therapies and both patients and doctors hope that one of these treatments will be effective. This current “one-size-fits-all” approach to treating patients can be a costly and exhausting burden to patients. Personalized medicine (PM) solves this. PM research aims to identify biomarkers, often of genetic origin, that predict response to treatments of interest. However, this requires profound amounts of financial resources, and the funding process is prone to systemic issues such as bias, political influence and inefficient funding allocations. PoSciDonDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization in the decentralized science space that focuses on efficiently and transparently allocating funding for PM research through its on-chain governance system. Beyond this, PoSciDonDAO is working on developing predictive tools, such as weCURA, to help clinicians identify which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from existing anti-cancer treatments. By leveraging blockchain technology, PoSciDonDAO hopes to accelerate breakthroughs in PM therapies, setting the stage for a future where healthcare is predictive and patient-centric.
PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
