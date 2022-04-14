Prediqt (PRQT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Prediqt (PRQT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Prediqt (PRQT) Information Predigt is a dynamic toolkit built on Abstract Chain that helps users accumulate Abstract XP while staying profitable. Unlike many projects that lock into one utility, Predigt adapts continuously to market shifts by rolling out tools that provide competitive advantages. Originally private creations of Chris XC, a multi-chain developer, these utilities are now being made publicly accessible. By doing so, Predigt not only broadens user access but also strengthens the Abstract ecosystem with community-driven tools like the PnL Bot and Discord Verification Bot. The goal is to expand beyond individual use cases, supporting a growing ecosystem that thrives on adaptability and collaborative innovation. Official Website: https://prediqt.xyz/ Buy PRQT Now!

Prediqt (PRQT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prediqt (PRQT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 545.84K $ 545.84K $ 545.84K Total Supply: $ 991.84M $ 991.84M $ 991.84M Circulating Supply: $ 991.84M $ 991.84M $ 991.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 545.84K $ 545.84K $ 545.84K All-Time High: $ 0.00069758 $ 0.00069758 $ 0.00069758 All-Time Low: $ 0.00053263 $ 0.00053263 $ 0.00053263 Current Price: $ 0.00054988 $ 0.00054988 $ 0.00054988 Learn more about Prediqt (PRQT) price

Prediqt (PRQT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Prediqt (PRQT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRQT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRQT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRQT's tokenomics, explore PRQT token's live price!

