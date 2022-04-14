Privix (PRIVIX) Tokenomics
Privix (PRIVIX) Information
Privix is an EVM-compatible blockchain designed to prioritize privacy, security, and anonymity within a unified ecosystem.
In the modern world, maintaining privacy is becoming increasingly difficult. With vast amounts of personal data being collected, stored, and shared, individuals face heightened risks of data breaches, identity theft, and constant surveillance. The Privix ecosystem seeks to tackle these challenges by offering a range of decentralized privacy-focused applications, along with its own blockchain designed for enhanced privacy while remaining fully compatible with Ethereum's EVM.
Key Features
- Advanced Encryption: Secure and anonymous transactions
- Self-Custody: Giving users complete control over their assets and data
- EVM Compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly within the Ethereum ecosystem.
- Flexible Modular Design: Easily integrate privacy-focused applications and services
- Tor Network Integration: Utilizes the Tor Network to enhance user anonymity and protect against network surveillance.
The Privix Ecosystem will be comprised of various decentralized privacy-based applications including:
- Nexar: Swap assets whilst maintaining your anonymity. No KYC required.
- Xfera: A privacy-centric storage and file-sharing solution.
- PrivyMail: A decentralized email service with end-end encryption for secure, private email.
- Pass: A Password Manager application designed to store and generate strong and unique passwords for users.
- And there's more!
Privix (PRIVIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Privix (PRIVIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Privix (PRIVIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Privix (PRIVIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRIVIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRIVIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
