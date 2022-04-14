PROFIT AI (PROFIT) Tokenomics
PROFIT AI (PROFIT) Information
$PROFIT is an on-chain analytics and trading intelligence suite designed to help traders detect high-risk patterns, smart money behavior, and sniper activity before it impacts the chart.
Powered by AI and deeply integrated across key modules, $PROFIT offers a growing stack of tools including: • Token Scanner (in partnership with EVA AI): advanced contract diagnostics, risk scoring, and security metrics • Whale Tracker: real-time tracking of high-value transfers, wallet labeling, and supply impact analysis • Sniper Analysis: detects bot activity, coordinated buys, bundle sells, and early exits • Smart Money Intelligence: tracks profitable wallets, calculates ROI, and identifies wallet patterns • Top Profitable Wallets & Rug Wallet Detection: adds transparency to project ecosystems
Built with trader protection in mind, $PROFIT is more than a bot — it’s an on-chain security protocol for identifying threats and opportunities before the crowd.
PROFIT AI (PROFIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PROFIT AI (PROFIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PROFIT AI (PROFIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PROFIT AI (PROFIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PROFIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PROFIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PROFIT's tokenomics, explore PROFIT token's live price!
PROFIT Price Prediction
Want to know where PROFIT might be heading? Our PROFIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.