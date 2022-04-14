PROOF Platform (PROOF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PROOF Platform (PROOF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PROOF Platform (PROOF) Information PROOF is the most powerful way to launch a token, with battle-tested features designed to set you up for success. Our contracts are audited & unruggable. Get started for free. Official Website: https://proofplatform.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t_odZ_yOaEtOXg1n0GpvRaGEpIiit6AZ/view?usp=sharing Buy PROOF Now!

PROOF Platform (PROOF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PROOF Platform (PROOF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.26M $ 1.26M $ 1.26M Total Supply: $ 30.75M $ 30.75M $ 30.75M Circulating Supply: $ 9.69M $ 9.69M $ 9.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.01M $ 4.01M $ 4.01M All-Time High: $ 0.339058 $ 0.339058 $ 0.339058 All-Time Low: $ 0.03194115 $ 0.03194115 $ 0.03194115 Current Price: $ 0.130087 $ 0.130087 $ 0.130087 Learn more about PROOF Platform (PROOF) price

PROOF Platform (PROOF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PROOF Platform (PROOF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROOF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROOF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROOF's tokenomics, explore PROOF token's live price!

PROOF Price Prediction Want to know where PROOF might be heading? Our PROOF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PROOF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!