PSEUDO REALITY (PSEUDO) Information

PSEUDO REALITY is a visionary AI protocol building the swarm of swarms using autonomous AI agents to provide a holistic guide and mentorship to users helping them to breakout from the matrix and become a better version of themselves by guiding them about what they can do to improve their lives and achieve their goals in life. PSEUDO aims to use AI to empower the people and provide them with science-based suggestion and guidance to live a better and more prosperous life.