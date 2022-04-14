PSX (PSX) Tokenomics
PLEASE STOP XISTING.
PRECISION. STEALTH. EXECUTION. // Base Network Protocol
PSX ($PSX) is a secret-agent themed crypto project on the Base blockchain, merging spy lore with cutting-edge DeFi and gaming.
With a sleek roadmap from infiltration to global dominance, PSX empowers its community of "agents" through utility, gamified missions, and rewards.
The mission spans five strategic phases, culminating in global scalability, perpetual security, and innovation. Join the PSX Agency and become part of a classified crypto movement.
PSX (PSX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PSX (PSX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PSX Price Prediction
Disclaimer
