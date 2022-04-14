PUFF (PUFF) Tokenomics

PUFF (PUFF) Tokenomics

PUFF (PUFF) Information

$PUFF Token is the utility token of the StonedApeCrew NFT & will be used in the Cannabis Industry to pay for CBD, Weed & other Accessoires like Pens. The first-ever Token to get your Greens.

$PUFF will also play a major role in the Stoned Metaverse. Massive parts of the supply will be burned by using it for the first-ever NFT Evolution Process, Breeding Nuked Apes NFTs & to pay for side collections. Those $PUFF will be burned completely and therefore decrease the circulating supply!

The only ways to get $PUFF is by buying it off exchanges or staking a Stoned Ape of the Genesis Collection from https://stonedapecrew.com/

Official Website:
https://www.stonedapecrew.com/

Market Cap:
$ 59.14K
Total Supply:
$ 142.10M
Circulating Supply:
$ 52.20M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 160.99K
All-Time High:
$ 0.868751
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00083881
Current Price:
$ 0.00113227
