PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics
PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Information
PumpAI scans Crypto Twitter for trending metas to have the most up to date information on whats popular right now.
PumpAI will use all the information and tools at its disposal to help you create your coin. Everything you need: descriptions, images, tokens and pools will all be handled by the AI. All you need to do is prompt it.
Tokens launched on PumpAI will be tradeable directly on PumpAI. Users will be able to bid on them until the bonding curve (set marketcap) is reached. Once the bonding curve is reached the token’s LP will automatically transfer to Meteora and will become tradeable on Meteora. Being able to bid on tokens on PumpAI allows users to get in on new launches on day 0, basically before the tokens even hit any markets.
PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUMPAI (PUMPAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PUMPAI (PUMPAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUMPAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUMPAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PUMPAI's tokenomics, explore PUMPAI token's live price!
PUMPAI Price Prediction
Want to know where PUMPAI might be heading? Our PUMPAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.