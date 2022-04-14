PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Tokenomics
PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Information
Pumpkin Token is a unique cryptocurrency inspired by a true story of redemption and second chances. The token is named after Pumpkin the Cat, who saved a man’s life during his struggle with addiction, symbolizing hope and resilience. Pumpkin Token combines emotional significance with practical utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Users can stake or use the token for yield farming within a dedicated dApp, earning rewards while contributing to a project rooted in community values. Additionally, the token supports mental health awareness initiatives, with plans to allocate a portion of fees to charitable causes, making it both meaningful and functional.
PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUMPKIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUMPKIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PUMPKIN's tokenomics, explore PUMPKIN token's live price!
PUMPKIN Price Prediction
Want to know where PUMPKIN might be heading? Our PUMPKIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.