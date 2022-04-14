PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Information Pumpkin Token is a unique cryptocurrency inspired by a true story of redemption and second chances. The token is named after Pumpkin the Cat, who saved a man’s life during his struggle with addiction, symbolizing hope and resilience. Pumpkin Token combines emotional significance with practical utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Users can stake or use the token for yield farming within a dedicated dApp, earning rewards while contributing to a project rooted in community values. Additionally, the token supports mental health awareness initiatives, with plans to allocate a portion of fees to charitable causes, making it both meaningful and functional. Official Website: https://thepumpkintoken.org Whitepaper: https://thepumpkintoken.org/PumpkinWhitePaper1.pdf Buy PUMPKIN Now!

PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 690.46K $ 690.46K $ 690.46K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 690.46K $ 690.46K $ 690.46K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) price

PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUMPKIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUMPKIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUMPKIN's tokenomics, explore PUMPKIN token's live price!

