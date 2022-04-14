QUAIN (QUAIN) Tokenomics
QUAIN (QUAIN) Information
What is Quain? Quain is an advanced RWA & AI agent designed to analyze and recognize all financial markets while offering diverse investment options to crypto users. It aims to open new investment opportunities with a single click in the near future.
By scanning the Solana ecosystem, the entire cryptocurrency market, precious metals, and leading stock indices such as NIKKEI, SHANGHAI, NASDAQ, EURONEXT, and NYSE, Quain provides its users with valuable insights. (Detailed information about the capability to trade in these markets will be shared soon.)
Quain serves as an innovative RWA & AI agent that unites all financial instruments on a single platform, ensuring seamless access for its users.
QUAIN (QUAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for QUAIN (QUAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
QUAIN (QUAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of QUAIN (QUAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QUAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QUAIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
