What is Quak Coin (QUAK)

The cute yellow duck wearing sandals " Quak Quak Quak ". Quak Coin Launch on four.meme This is a completely real duck, it’s my son’s duck. And it’s wearing duck slippers. Build for the community 💛 I want to create this for my son; he gave me the idea for Quak—a cute duck wearing adorable slippers. And I believe $Quak will go even further. Every day, I will tirelessly strive to connect more and build it stronger. I will build this community to be beneficial in the BSC meme ecosystem, and it will bring a lot of happiness to many struggling families in the future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Quak Coin (QUAK) Resource Official Website

Quak Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Quak Coin (QUAK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Quak Coin (QUAK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Quak Coin.

Check the Quak Coin price prediction now!

QUAK to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Quak Coin (QUAK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Quak Coin (QUAK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUAK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quak Coin (QUAK) How much is Quak Coin (QUAK) worth today? The live QUAK price in USD is 0.00001118 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current QUAK to USD price? $ 0.00001118 . Check out The current price of QUAK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Quak Coin? The market cap for QUAK is $ 11.18K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of QUAK? The circulating supply of QUAK is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of QUAK? QUAK achieved an ATH price of 0.00002008 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of QUAK? QUAK saw an ATL price of 0.00001101 USD . What is the trading volume of QUAK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for QUAK is -- USD . Will QUAK go higher this year? QUAK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out QUAK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Quak Coin (QUAK) Important Industry Updates