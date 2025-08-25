What is Quantlink (QLK)

Quantlink is architecting a comprehensive suite of tools and services engineered to provide a cutting-edge alternative in the oracle & decentralized data market QuantLink is the emerging force to challenge the status quo and reshape the oracle landscape. We are building advanced AI-driven solutions designed to surpass existing offerings and significantly enhance the functionality, efficiency, and intelligence of decentralized applications (dApps). Our Mission: To deliver a superior, next-generation oracle platform that empowers dApps with highly reliable, AI-enhanced data, robust security, and unparalleled efficiency. QuantLink is committed to pioneering new approaches that move beyond the limitations of current oracle solutions. Our Vision: To become a leading, independent oracle provider in the Web3 ecosystem, driving innovation through the powerful synergy of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. We aim to set new standards for oracle performance, intelligence, and utility. The QuantLink logo, a circle of interconnected spheres with one highlighted in blue, symbolizes our commitment to robust connectivity and seamless integration across Ethereum and other diverse blockchain ecosystems.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Quantlink (QLK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Quantlink Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Quantlink (QLK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Quantlink (QLK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Quantlink.

Check the Quantlink price prediction now!

QLK to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Quantlink (QLK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Quantlink (QLK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QLK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quantlink (QLK) How much is Quantlink (QLK) worth today? The live QLK price in USD is 0.054665 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current QLK to USD price? $ 0.054665 . Check out The current price of QLK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Quantlink? The market cap for QLK is $ 5.45M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of QLK? The circulating supply of QLK is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of QLK? QLK achieved an ATH price of 0.080298 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of QLK? QLK saw an ATL price of 0.050781 USD . What is the trading volume of QLK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for QLK is -- USD . Will QLK go higher this year? QLK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out QLK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Quantlink (QLK) Important Industry Updates