Quick Intel (QKNTL) Tokenomics
Quick Intel (QKNTL) Information
What is the project about? QUICKI is a suite of safety and security multi-chain tools, with first of its kind scam detection mechanisms for Blockchain, keeping Web3 safer! While other scanners do similar scans, the date is not in real-time. QUICKI scans the asset in real-time at the time of scan to provide an accurate result without stale data. With investors using QUICKI to scan projects before they invest, they get a wholeistic view of that token like taxes, honeypot check, locked liquidity, hidden owner, hidden malicious functions, hidden contract modifiers, and more. Quicki also has a Dashboard that is a one-stop shop for new and existing tokens across chains, directly integrated with the Quicki Scan to quickly spot scams and avoid them.
What makes your project unique? QUICKI has created the first of its kind tool that scans down to the contract and alerts on malicious code.
History of your project. Launched on February 11th, 2023, and have done over 5 thousand scans on tokens.
What’s next for your project? QUICKI’s future plans include expanding to support more chains and become the defacto in safety and security in web3.
What can your token be used for? The token can be used to unlock tier levels on the platform that unlocks additional features.
Quick Intel (QKNTL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quick Intel (QKNTL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Quick Intel (QKNTL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Quick Intel (QKNTL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QKNTL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QKNTL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand QKNTL's tokenomics, explore QKNTL token's live price!
QKNTL Price Prediction
Want to know where QKNTL might be heading? Our QKNTL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.