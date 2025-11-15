RAGE COIN is a community-driven memecoin built on Solana, created to commemorate the classic Rage Guy meme that defined a generation of early internet humor. Known for its raw and expressive style, the Rage Guy meme became one of the most recognizable faces of online culture. RAGE COIN preserves that legacy in a blockchain format, highlighting the importance of memes as shared cultural artifacts while leveraging Solana’s fast transactions and low fees to make participation accessible to all.