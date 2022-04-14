Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Information

Rageguy refers to the main character of a series of crudely-drawn comics typically consisting of four panes, portraying situations that can bring rage and exasperation, with the main character screaming with anger as a result. Due to its simplicity and exploitability, Rageguy has been proven popular thus being evolved into a comic series now known as Rage Comics.

The first instance of Rageguy came in 2008 on the 4chan /b/ imageboard. The image consisted of a 4-pane comic made in MS Paint, portraying the "toilet splashback" experience. The first three panes described the incidence, and in the fourth pane, a drawing of Rageguy screaming appeared with a caption saying "FFFFFFUUUUUUUUUU-" on the right of the face in red letters.