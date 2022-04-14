Rainbow Token (RBW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rainbow Token (RBW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rainbow Token (RBW) Information Rainbow Token (RBW) is the token for the Crypto Unicorns game back when the game resided on Polygon. With the token migration from Polygon to XAI on May 2024, this token is to be sunset in favor of a new token, Crypto Unicorns ($CU) on Arbitrum and XAI. Official Website: https://www.cryptounicorns.fun/ Buy RBW Now!

Rainbow Token (RBW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rainbow Token (RBW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 321.61K $ 321.61K $ 321.61K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 250.88M $ 250.88M $ 250.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.28M $ 1.28M $ 1.28M All-Time High: $ 3.12 $ 3.12 $ 3.12 All-Time Low: $ 0.00057787 $ 0.00057787 $ 0.00057787 Current Price: $ 0.00128184 $ 0.00128184 $ 0.00128184 Learn more about Rainbow Token (RBW) price

Rainbow Token (RBW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rainbow Token (RBW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RBW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RBW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RBW's tokenomics, explore RBW token's live price!

