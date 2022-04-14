RALLY (RALLY) Tokenomics
RALLY (RALLY) Information
What is R-Link?
R-Link is a decentralized video conferencing platform that, utilizing the Rally Blockchain, will reward meeting hosts and attendees with the Rally Digital Rewards.
Why Choose R-Link?
Custom Call-to-Action Buttons: Easily add interactive buttons to your meetings to drive conversions.
Web Page Poppers: Display web pages during presentations without distracting your participants.
Seamless Streaming: Stream simultaneously to multiple social media platforms to maximize reach.
Decentralized Security 256-bit Encryption: Ensure your communications are secure and private.
Blockchain Technology: RLink products and services are built on a decentralized network that guarantees that your data stays yours, protected from breaches.
Blockchain Community Governance: Opportunity to Participate in Rally Blockchain community decision-making processes that help shape the platform.
Earn Rewards for Activity: Get blockchain digital rewards for hosting meetings, participating in video conferences, and inviting others.
Redeem for Premium Services: Use digital rewards for additional features and services within the R-Link marketplace.
Future Marketplace: Spend digital rewards on various products and services decided by the Rally Blockchain community.
Check your appearance and test sound quality before entering the live meeting room.
Customizable Event Titles: Easily name and organize your virtual conferences and webinars.
On-Screen Clickable Links: Provide attendees with easy access to documents or web pages.
The Rally Blockchain is empowered by a global and self-governing decentralized node network where node licensees are rewarded, by the blockchain, with Rally Digital Rewards. The RALLY ERC-20 Token is the Rally Digital Reward once it has been bridged.
RALLY (RALLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RALLY (RALLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RALLY (RALLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RALLY (RALLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RALLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RALLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.