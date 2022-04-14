Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD) Tokenomics
Re Protocol (RE) is a blockchain-based platform that democratizes access to reinsurance risk by tokenizing exposure to insurance contracts. The protocol’s two deposit tokens—reUSD and reUSDe—let users choose between a principal-protected, fixed-yield product (reUSD, RF + 250 bps) or a risk-bearing, variable-yield option (reUSDe, up to ~23 % APR). Built on Ethereum, Avalanch, Arbitrum and Base, Re Protocol leverages decentralized underwriting pools to generate transparent, market-driven insurance returns. Governance and treasury functions are overseen by the Cayman-based Re Foundation to ensure regulatory compliance and capital efficiency. With integrations into DeFi ecosystems like Curve, Pendle, and Ethena, Re Protocol bridges traditional reinsurance markets and DeFi—opening institutional-grade risk diversification to crypto investors.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
