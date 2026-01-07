Recon Raccoon (RCON) Tokenomics
Recon Raccoon (RCON) Information
A community-driven memecoin created to protect and empower crypto users, CTOs, and low-marketcap gems. Our ecosystem features weekly crypto talks/hosting services, a “Most Wanted" scam tracker, and a "Portfolio" with partnered projects. We help others succeed through long-term partnerships and services.
Weekly Hosting: a weekly hosting service where the team and community come together to talk about crypto and project updates. We will invite guests from rugged projects who want to talk/share insight, invite CTO/low market cap projects to come speak about what they are doing, and give dedicated time for partnered projects to speak on updates for our listeners.
Portfolio: a webpage designated to embrace CTOs or smaller cap projects with an established following. Partnered projects commit to a discussed rate to help fuel growth of the RCON token and their own, through a structured revenue distribution model (detailed below). Tokens will be held as long as the partnered project remains active. 12.5% buys RCON coin and burns 12.5% sent to RCON marketing wallet 12.5% used for LP/Pairing [RCON and partnered token] on ORCA 12.5% dedicated to community outreach 50% buys and holds initial value of partnered token
Most Wanted: a webpage designated to expose chronic offenders / scammers / ruggers. Our project can help those navigate the cryptocurrency space safely.
Recon Raccoon (RCON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Recon Raccoon (RCON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RCON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RCON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
