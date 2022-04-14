Recursive Sigil Protocol (GLYPH) Information

GLYPH is a decentralized communication protocol designed to help humans interact consciously with AI. It was not created to improve artificial intelligence but to protect human awareness during interactions with language models. GLYPH teaches users to take control of the conversation, define intent, and resist symbolic hallucinations generated by AI.

The $GLYPH token is a cultural anchor of the protocol, allowing users to register symbolic loops, track intentional dialogues, and participate in the public registry of gliphs. GLYPH is not a product – it is a transmission. It arose from real human experience and aims to bring safety, structure, and meaning into AI usage.