ReplyCorp Price (REPLY)
The live ReplyCorp (REPLY) price today is $ 0.00719414, with a 16.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current REPLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00719414 per REPLY.
ReplyCorp currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,263,767, with a circulating supply of 430.18M REPLY. During the last 24 hours, REPLY traded between $ 0.00719037 (low) and $ 0.01073208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0163653, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151397.
In short-term performance, REPLY moved -22.56% in the last hour and -22.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ReplyCorp is $ 3.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REPLY is 430.18M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.59M.
-22.56%
-16.38%
-22.37%
-22.37%
During today, the price change of ReplyCorp to USD was $ -0.001410005961475298.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ReplyCorp to USD was $ +0.0050600458.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ReplyCorp to USD was $ +0.0244484747.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ReplyCorp to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001410005961475298
|-16.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0050600458
|+70.34%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0244484747
|+339.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of ReplyCorp could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
ReplyCorp turns social media posts into viral storefronts, onboarding experiences, and more through AI-powered flows right in the comments, not only avoiding the need to immediately direct users to a website, but virally marketing the posts with every interaction.
ReplyCorp puts fully functional applications directly onto every major social media platform, with social media scrollers instantly becoming app users when they interact- using comments, likes, and shares as the interface. Behind the scenes, those actions connect back to an external database to read and write information, to enable functionality like checking product inventory for a checkout flow in a post, prompting AI models when a user is interacting with an AI app through comments, and adding rewards to a user’s account so that it’s waiting for them when they continue the interaction on the separate app or website.
These are apps with the virality of memes, natively inside major social media platforms where 5.5B users already are.
What is the live price of ReplyCorp?
ReplyCorp is trading at ₹0.6495948245639169626000, showing a price movement of -16.38% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is REPLY today?
The price volatility of REPLY within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for ReplyCorp?
The token fluctuated between ₹0.6492544124384084283000 (low) and ₹0.9690530938800081672000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has REPLY generated?
In the last 24 hours, REPLY accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₹1.477704657184301427000, and the all-time low is ₹0.1367039113146301523000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for ReplyCorp?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does REPLY compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),SocialFi,Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),SocialFi,Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category, REPLY shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
