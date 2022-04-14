Repost Dog (RDOG) Information

$RDOG Let’s break a world record together and get the most reposts on a single tweet. The current world record is held by the Mr Beast at 3.9 million.

Repost Dog The PVE Narrative We've all been waiting for! It's very simple, we need to break the current world record which is held by MR. BEAST with a total repost of 3.9M, lets repost and make history. MEMES Just Doge posing for the camera.

$RDOG is created purely for entertainment and educational purposes. It is not intended to provide financial advice or endorse any specific cryptocurrency investment. Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and involve inherent risks. Always conduct thorough research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.