Resister (RSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00950011 $ 0.00950011 $ 0.00950011 24H Low $ 0.0108683 $ 0.0108683 $ 0.0108683 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00950011$ 0.00950011 $ 0.00950011 24H High $ 0.0108683$ 0.0108683 $ 0.0108683 All Time High $ 0.01580666$ 0.01580666 $ 0.01580666 Lowest Price $ 0.00904015$ 0.00904015 $ 0.00904015 Price Change (1H) +8.95% Price Change (1D) +7.96% Price Change (7D) -13.83% Price Change (7D) -13.83%

Resister (RSTR) real-time price is $0.01083909. Over the past 24 hours, RSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00950011 and a high of $ 0.0108683, showing active market volatility. RSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.01580666, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00904015.

In terms of short-term performance, RSTR has changed by +8.95% over the past hour, +7.96% over 24 hours, and -13.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Resister (RSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.36M$ 1.36M $ 1.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.84M$ 10.84M $ 10.84M Circulation Supply 125.50M 125.50M 125.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Resister is $ 1.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RSTR is 125.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.84M.