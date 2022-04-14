Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price (RLP)
The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) price today is $ 1.27, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.27 per RLP.
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 145,477,224, with a circulating supply of 114.39M RLP. During the last 24 hours, RLP traded between $ 1.27 (low) and $ 1.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.35, while the all-time low was $ 1.031.
In short-term performance, RLP moved -0.28% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is $ 145.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RLP is 114.39M, with a total supply of 114393532.7612603. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 145.48M.
-0.28%
-0.22%
-0.31%
-0.31%
During today, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ -0.002804148542965.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0093546930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0160799780.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0256073143146849.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002804148542965
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0093546930
|+0.74%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0160799780
|+1.27%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0256073143146849
|+2.06%
In 2040, the price of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount.
RLP: ETH portfolio backs USR with a more than 100% ratio. Excess part of collateral acts as a backing for RLP - Resolv Liquidity Pool. Key features of RLP: RLP is designed to protect USR from market and counterparty risks. In exchange, RLP users receive higher portion of profits of the collateral pool. RLP has a price, representing value of ETH backing a single unit of RLP token; RLP price can vary. Collateral required for minting or redemption is based on the latest price;
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token?
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is trading at ₹114.079817119310000, representing a price movement of -0.22% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does RLP compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -0.22% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If RLP is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Resolv Liquidity Provider Token performing compared to LP Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Berachain Ecosystem,Soneium Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem,TAC Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem tokens?
Within the LP Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Berachain Ecosystem,Soneium Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem,TAC Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem segment, RLP demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Resolv Liquidity Provider Token's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹13067728432.2400752720000 positions RLP at rank #332, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹114.079817119310000 to ₹114.978083395840000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is RLP trading?
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact RLP's valuation?
With 114393532.7612603 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+6,700.00%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+238.66%
lighter
LIT
+151.30%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+131.87%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+48.17%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.