Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price Today

The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) price today is $ 1.27, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.27 per RLP.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 145,477,224, with a circulating supply of 114.39M RLP. During the last 24 hours, RLP traded between $ 1.27 (low) and $ 1.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.35, while the all-time low was $ 1.031.

In short-term performance, RLP moved -0.28% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 145.48M$ 145.48M $ 145.48M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 145.48M$ 145.48M $ 145.48M Circulation Supply 114.39M 114.39M 114.39M Total Supply 114,393,532.7612603 114,393,532.7612603 114,393,532.7612603

