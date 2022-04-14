ExchangeDEX+
The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token price today is 1.27 USD.RLP market cap is 145,477,224 USD. Track real-time RLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token price today is 1.27 USD.RLP market cap is 145,477,224 USD. Track real-time RLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

This token data is sourced from third parties.
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price Today

The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) price today is $ 1.27, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.27 per RLP.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 145,477,224, with a circulating supply of 114.39M RLP. During the last 24 hours, RLP traded between $ 1.27 (low) and $ 1.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.35, while the all-time low was $ 1.031.

In short-term performance, RLP moved -0.28% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

$ 145.48M
--
$ 145.48M
114.39M
114,393,532.7612603
The current Market Cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is $ 145.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RLP is 114.39M, with a total supply of 114393532.7612603. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 145.48M.

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.27
24H Low
$ 1.28
24H High

$ 1.27
$ 1.28
$ 1.35
$ 1.031
-0.28%

-0.22%

-0.31%

-0.31%

During today, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ -0.002804148542965.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0093546930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0160799780.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0256073143146849.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002804148542965-0.22%
30 Days$ +0.0093546930+0.74%
60 Days$ +0.0160799780+1.27%
90 Days$ +0.0256073143146849+2.06%

Price Prediction for Resolv Liquidity Provider Token

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RLP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Resolv Liquidity Provider Token will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for RLP price predictions for the years 2025–2026.

What is Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP)

Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount.

RLP: ETH portfolio backs USR with a more than 100% ratio. Excess part of collateral acts as a backing for RLP - Resolv Liquidity Pool. Key features of RLP: RLP is designed to protect USR from market and counterparty risks. In exchange, RLP users receive higher portion of profits of the collateral pool. RLP has a price, representing value of ETH backing a single unit of RLP token; RLP price can vary. Collateral required for minting or redemption is based on the latest price;

What is the current price of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token?

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is trading at ₹114.079817119310000, representing a price movement of -0.22% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does RLP compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.22% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If RLP is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Resolv Liquidity Provider Token performing compared to LP Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Berachain Ecosystem,Soneium Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem,TAC Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem tokens?

Within the LP Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Berachain Ecosystem,Soneium Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem,TAC Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem segment, RLP demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Resolv Liquidity Provider Token's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹13067728432.2400752720000 positions RLP at rank #332, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹114.079817119310000 to ₹114.978083395840000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is RLP trading?

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact RLP's valuation?

With 114393532.7612603 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Resolv Liquidity Provider Token

How much will 1 Resolv Liquidity Provider Token be worth in 2030?
If Resolv Liquidity Provider Token were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Resolv Liquidity Provider Token prices and expected ROI.
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

