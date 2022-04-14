Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) Tokenomics
What is Resolv? Resolv is a protocol maintaining USR, a stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH) and pegged to US Dollar.
The protocol's main features include:
Issuance and redemption of USR against other tokens;
Maintaining sufficent backing by ETH at all times. This is achieved by hedging ETH price with short perpetual futures positions;
Maintaining RLP (Resolv Liquidity Pool), a liquid insurance pool designed to keep USR overcollateralized.
Both USR and RLP can be minted and redeemed by users in exchange for collateral deposited on 1:1 basis.
Understanding the tokenomics of Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WSTUSR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WSTUSR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
