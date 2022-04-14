Riddle by Virtuals (RIDDLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Riddle by Virtuals (RIDDLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Riddle by Virtuals (RIDDLE) Information Riddle is an innovative, blockchain-powered game show that leverages artificial intelligence to host daily interactive riddles on social media. Conceived in late 2024, the project utilizes its native token, $RIDDLE, to reward players for solving riddles posted on X (formerly Twitter). The gameplay is structured into multiple versions throughout the day—with varying levels of word redaction—to ensure an engaging, competitive environment. Built on the Base blockchain via Virtuals Protocol, Riddle integrates fair tokenomics with an automated reward system, providing both "first-to-solve" and random rewards. This unique blend of live social engagement and crypto incentives establishes Riddle as a novel entrant in the decentralized gaming space. Official Website: https://riddle.fun Whitepaper: https://riddle.fun/litepaper

Riddle by Virtuals (RIDDLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Riddle by Virtuals (RIDDLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.68K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 784.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.06K All-Time High: $ 0.00070552 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001045 Current Price: $ 0

Riddle by Virtuals (RIDDLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Riddle by Virtuals (RIDDLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RIDDLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RIDDLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

