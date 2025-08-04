What is RingDAO (RING)

RingDAO is a venture DAO focused on DeFi and DAO applications within the Web3 space. It has fostered the development of applications such as Helixbox (https://helixbox.ai), DeGov.AI (https://degov.ai), Darwinia Network (https://darwinia.network), and others. RING serves as the governance token for RingDAO and is widely utilized across its projects. RING is used to capture value within our decentralized system, establish decentralized governance, and unite all RING holders in collectively advancing the ecosystem.

RingDAO (RING) Tokenomics

