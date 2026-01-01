Which blockchain network does RIPS run on?

RIPS operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of RIPS?

The token is priced at ₹0.001048438016893305000, marking a price movement of 0.87% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does RIPS belong to?

RIPS falls under the Gambling (GambleFi),Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare RIPS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of RIPS?

Its market capitalization is ₹19921586.5873153020000, placing the asset at rank #5897. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of RIPS is currently circulating?

There are 18999999999.99998 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for RIPS today?

Over the past day, RIPS generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, RIPS fluctuated between ₹0.001037601448243245000 and ₹0.001090881244106040000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.