River Pts are the ecosystem points of the River Protocol — a chain-abstraction stablecoin system that connects liquidity across ecosystems.

River Pts represent participation and contribution rights within the River economy and can be dynamically converted into $RIVER tokens. The system introduces the world’s first Dynamic Airdrop Conversion, where time directly affects conversion ratio and market value.

This turns airdrops into a live, behavior-driven market, aligning user activity, liquidity, and token distribution in real time.