RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:05:58 (UTC+8)
RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 26.50M
$ 26.50M
Total Supply:
$ 6.95K
$ 6.95K
Circulating Supply:
$ 6.95K
$ 6.95K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 26.50M
$ 26.50M
All-Time High:
$ 4,758.98
$ 4,758.98
All-Time Low:
$ 3,745.58
$ 3,745.58
Current Price:
$ 3,812.56
$ 3,812.56

RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH) Information

RockSolid is a vault platform (think similar to Veda, Concrete, etc). We make it easy for protocols to whitelist vaults into their front-end.

The first integration is Rocket Pool (rETH). See the integration into their app here: https://stake.rocketpool.net/rocksolid/vault/deposit

RockSolid unlocks opportunities once reserved for whales and private networks.

Our mission is to democratize access to these strategies, giving everyone the chance to benefit from the same high-value opportunities that were previously out of reach.

Official Website:
https://rocksolid.network/

RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ROCK.RETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ROCK.RETH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ROCK.RETH's tokenomics, explore ROCK.RETH token's live price!

ROCK.RETH Price Prediction

Want to know where ROCK.RETH might be heading? Our ROCK.RETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy