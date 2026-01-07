RockSolid is a vault platform (think similar to Veda, Concrete, etc). We make it easy for protocols to whitelist vaults into their front-end.

The first integration is Rocket Pool (rETH). See the integration into their app here: https://stake.rocketpool.net/rocksolid/vault/deposit

RockSolid unlocks opportunities once reserved for whales and private networks.

Our mission is to democratize access to these strategies, giving everyone the chance to benefit from the same high-value opportunities that were previously out of reach.