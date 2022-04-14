ROFLcopter ($ROFL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ROFLcopter ($ROFL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ROFLcopter ($ROFL) Information One of the earliest and most notable ASCII memes. Initially used to poke fun at users who overused l33t (elite) acronyms like ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing). Usage of ROFLcopter became popular after it was featured on the Something Awful forums. The popularity of the meme led to the creation of a Flash game, which spawned a wave of other ASCII art animations based on popular internet slang!!! Official Website: https://www.roflcopter.meme Buy $ROFL Now!

ROFLcopter ($ROFL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ROFLcopter ($ROFL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.67K $ 12.67K $ 12.67K Total Supply: $ 582.05M $ 582.05M $ 582.05M Circulating Supply: $ 582.05M $ 582.05M $ 582.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.67K $ 12.67K $ 12.67K All-Time High: $ 0.01082774 $ 0.01082774 $ 0.01082774 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ROFLcopter ($ROFL) price

ROFLcopter ($ROFL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ROFLcopter ($ROFL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $ROFL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $ROFL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $ROFL's tokenomics, explore $ROFL token's live price!

$ROFL Price Prediction Want to know where $ROFL might be heading? Our $ROFL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $ROFL token's Price Prediction now!

