What is RoOLZ?
RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram.
As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users.
RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token.
$GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL.
The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads
How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation?
The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%).
Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ?
RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment.
Where Can I Buy $GODL?
$GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
RoOLZ (GODL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RoOLZ (GODL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RoOLZ (GODL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RoOLZ (GODL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GODL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GODL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GODL's tokenomics, explore GODL token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.