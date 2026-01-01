Salesforce xStock Price Today

The live Salesforce xStock (CRMX) price today is $ 240.57, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRMX to USD conversion rate is $ 240.57 per CRMX.

Salesforce xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 281,856, with a circulating supply of 1.17K CRMX. During the last 24 hours, CRMX traded between $ 236.6 (low) and $ 240.57 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 266.91, while the all-time low was $ 224.79.

In short-term performance, CRMX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -9.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Salesforce xStock (CRMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 281.86K$ 281.86K $ 281.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.80M$ 34.80M $ 34.80M Circulation Supply 1.17K 1.17K 1.17K Total Supply 144,638.0110965033 144,638.0110965033 144,638.0110965033

