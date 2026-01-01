Sanke Wallet Price (SANKE)
The live Sanke Wallet (SANKE) price today is $ 0.00001322, with a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001322 per SANKE.
Sanke Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,554.83, with a circulating supply of 950.00M SANKE. During the last 24 hours, SANKE traded between $ 0.00001314 (low) and $ 0.00001335 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00017872, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001103.
In short-term performance, SANKE moved +0.61% in the last hour and +5.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Sanke Wallet is $ 12.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SANKE is 950.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.22K.
+0.61%
-0.99%
+5.27%
+5.27%
During today, the price change of Sanke Wallet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sanke Wallet to USD was $ +0.0000019204.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sanke Wallet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sanke Wallet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.99%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000019204
|+14.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Sanke Wallet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Sanke Wallet is a privacy-first browser extension built on Kohaku, the privacy and security framework founded by Vitalik Buterin, Nicolas Liochon, and contributors from the Ethereum Foundation. Our goal is simple: bring trustless, private, locally-verified wallet flows to everyday users — without relying on centralized RPCs or data-leaking intermediaries.
Today, most wallets expose far more than users realize: your identity, on-chain patterns, app connections, IP metadata, and even how you move funds. Privacy is not lost in one action — it leaks piece by piece, until anyone can reconstruct a full profile of who you are.
Sanke was built to reverse this trend.
What is the current price of Sanke Wallet?
Sanke Wallet is priced at ₹0.001194010831471770000, shifting -0.99% today.
How fast is the SANKE community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Sanke Wallet's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is SANKE's trading volume today?
It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does SANKE compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is ₹0.016141725854813520000 and ATL is ₹0.000996213273156855000, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 950000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
