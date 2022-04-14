Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD) Tokenomics
Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD) Information
Savings crvUSD (scrvUSD) is an interest-bearing stablecoin that accrues yield passively just by holding the token. No action is required from users, making it a simple and effective way to earn. scrvUSD enhances the utility of crvUSD by providing a decentralized, low-risk way to grow stablecoin holdings.
As a truly decentralized stablecoin, crvUSD is backed by ETH, safe ETH liquid staking tokens, and wrapped Bitcoin assets, setting it apart in a market dominated by centralized solutions. scrvUSD increases the attractiveness of crvUSD by offering stable yields, which strengthen its peg, reduce borrow rate volatility, and drive long-term stability. Over time, this creates a more predictable borrowing environment, expands crvUSD supply, and sustainably grows fee revenue for the ecosystem.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCRVUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCRVUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
