Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD) Information

Savings crvUSD (scrvUSD) is an interest-bearing stablecoin that accrues yield passively just by holding the token. No action is required from users, making it a simple and effective way to earn. scrvUSD enhances the utility of crvUSD by providing a decentralized, low-risk way to grow stablecoin holdings.

As a truly decentralized stablecoin, crvUSD is backed by ETH, safe ETH liquid staking tokens, and wrapped Bitcoin assets, setting it apart in a market dominated by centralized solutions. scrvUSD increases the attractiveness of crvUSD by offering stable yields, which strengthen its peg, reduce borrow rate volatility, and drive long-term stability. Over time, this creates a more predictable borrowing environment, expands crvUSD supply, and sustainably grows fee revenue for the ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://crvusd.curve.fi/

Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 57.51M
$ 57.51M
Total Supply:
$ 54.35M
$ 54.35M
Circulating Supply:
$ 54.35M
$ 54.35M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 57.51M
$ 57.51M
All-Time High:
$ 1.13
$ 1.13
All-Time Low:
$ 0.894139
$ 0.894139
Current Price:
$ 1.058
$ 1.058

Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SCRVUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SCRVUSD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.